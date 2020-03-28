Missing man located deceased

Saturday, 28 March, 2020 - 10:50

At 3.40pm yesterday, Police were alerted to a crashed vehicle on Lake Road, Tuai, in northern Hawke's Bay.

On arrival, Police located a man deceased in the vehicle.

While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe the deceased to be Wayne McGillen, aged 53.

Mr McGillen had been reported missing earlier this week.

Our thoughts are with Mr McGillen's family and loved ones at this tragic time.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.