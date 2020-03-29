Police appeal for witnesses to crash

Sunday, 29 March, 2020 - 06:46

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash on State Highway 2 between Aongatete and Katikati on 25 March.

She was Lisa-Marie Kuku, 24 of Aongatete.

Police extend our sympathies to her family.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash that occurred around 8.25pm on State Highway 2 between Sharp Road and Hot Springs Road.

We are appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time to contact Tauranga Police on 105, quoting file number 200326/5401.