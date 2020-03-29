Online reporting experiencing heavy traffic

|
People reporting suspected breaches of Alert Level 4 restrictions via online reporting on the Police website are asked to be patient.
The online form can be found at https://www.police.govt.nz/105support
Since going live at 1pm today, the website has experienced very heavy traffic.
If you are having difficulty, please try again later.
