Fire at Green Island Landfill in Dunedin - Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking residents living near the Green Island landfill in Dunedin to keep their doors and windows closed.
Six crews are currently attending a fire at the landfill, which originally started on Saturday.
Earlier this morning the fire started emitting toxic fumes causing concern to the attending crews and as a result local residents are being asked to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.
We ware currently working to get an understanding on the toxicity of the fumes.
