Fire at Green Island Landfill in Dunedin - Fire and Emergency NZ

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 04:31

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is asking residents living near the Green Island landfill in Dunedin to keep their doors and windows closed.

Six crews are currently attending a fire at the landfill, which originally started on Saturday.

Earlier this morning the fire started emitting toxic fumes causing concern to the attending crews and as a result local residents are being asked to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.

We ware currently working to get an understanding on the toxicity of the fumes.