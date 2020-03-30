Sudden death, O'Reily Avenue

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 10:05

Police can confirm a man died as a result of an incident on O’Reily Avenue, Wellington, yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were notified at 12.15pm that a person had been crushed between a truck and a wall on O'Reily Avenue.

Sadly the man died at the scene.

WorkSafe was notified and the man’s death has been referred to the Coroner.