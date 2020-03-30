Sudden death, O'Reily Avenue

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm a man died as a result of an incident on O’Reily Avenue, Wellington, yesterday afternoon.
Emergency services were notified at 12.15pm that a person had been crushed between a truck and a wall on O'Reily Avenue.
Sadly the man died at the scene.
WorkSafe was notified and the man’s death has been referred to the Coroner.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice