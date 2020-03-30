Severe weather warning for Tararua District

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 12:48

Earlier this morning, MetService released a heavy rain watch for Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa, including the Tararua District. Rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours, is possible over the next 24 hours, especially near the coast. Widespread rain is not expected, however localised high intensity rainfall may cause surface flooding in some places.

Heavy rainfall can be hazardous if it continues for a long time. It can cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and cause landslides and floods. The rain can also cause stormwater drains in urban areas to overflow which can lead to flooding.

Thunderstorms are short-lived, existing for no more than one or two hours. They may cause lightning (thunder is just the sound of lightning) along with very heavy rain and sometimes hail, localised severe winds and tornadoes.

Advice for heavy rain and thunderstorm events:

If driving, never drive through flood waters and always drive to the conditions.

Be prepared for road closures or utility outages.

Stay inside - and if possible, bring your pets inside.

In the event of a thunderstorm or heavy winds, draw the blinds and curtains over windows to prevent glass being dispersed in the event of a breakage.

Stay up to date with weather forecasts: https://www.metservice.com/warnings NOTE: How does this impact the Tararua District water supplies?

In order for rain to have a significant and positive impact on the supply, it needs to be steady rainfall over a consecutive number of days. While a good dousing of heavy rainfall may seem ideal, this can cause unwanted impacts on rivers - such as turbid water (dirty water).

Beyond this, rain needs to fall in the river catchment area for the rivers those supplies are sourced from. For example, the rain received over the weekend had little impact on the river levels as it did not fall within the river catchment area. An update on Tararua District water supplies will be provided this week, after Council has had a chance to observe the impacts of the above forecast heavy rain.