COVID-19 patient hospitalised - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 13:38

TairÄwhiti has no new cases of COVID-19 but the patient who was announced as positive on Friday, has now been admitted to hospital.

The man had travelled to Gisborne from the United States and been in self-isolation since his return. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday. He is in complete isolation and remains in a stable condition.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says the whole region’s thoughts are with the patient currently being treated at Gisborne Hospital.

"Thank you to our hospital staff for their selfless service to our community," she said.

Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Controller Dave Wilson urged local people to stay at home to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. "We need all of your to do your part to save lives," he said.

"Stay in your neighbourhood if you are out for a walk, otherwise, stay home. When you are out, keep your social distance."