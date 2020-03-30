Monday, 30 March, 2020 - 16:42

No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawke’s Bay Today

The Ministry of Health reported no new Hawke’s Bay confirmed Covid-19 cases, today. The total for the region remains at 12.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Jones said while no new cases were reported today the public health team was actively tracking and tracing anyone that may have come into contact with passengers or crew from the Ruby Princess, which docked in Napier 15 March.

"We are working with tour operators and the Port of Napier to identify people likely to have had the most contact with passengers. Yesterday over 80 people were interviewed and more will be today. It’s most important no-one is missed that potentially may have had COVID-19.

"Anyone who believes they were in close contact with Ruby Princess passengers or crew, and had in the past two weeks developed symptoms of Covid-19, were strongly advised to contact their GP so they could be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre for testing," he said.

Covid-19 symptoms include a cough, high temperature, runny nose, sneezing or shortness of breath.

Meanwhile, Hawke’s Bay DHB is calling on former nurses who may have been out of the workforce for up to five years, to get in touch.

As part of its emergency response planning, the DHB is actively working to boost its nursing workforce through existing community support.

"Any former nurse, under the age of 65, whose Annual Practising Certificate (APC) has lapsed up to five years can register their interest," said Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Chris Mckenna.

"Those with current practising certificates can contact the DHB directly, while nurses who do not hold a current practising certificate can register through the New Zealand Nursing Council.

"Our nursing workforce past and present are crucial to our future response and we thank those in advance who put their hand up to offer their support," she said.

Interested nurses with current practising certificates can email Hawke’s Bay DHB directly on netp@hbdhb.govt.nz to register their interest.

People are also able to call Healthline’s free 24/7 dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Interpreters are available on request.

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/