Go Bus reduces services, new bus timetable released - council

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 08:47

The GizzyBus service is temporarily running a reduced service as a result of low passenger numbers and to keep drivers safe during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

City services have been cut from four to two buses, meaning changes to normal bus schedules. Go Bus remains committed to ensuring that essential workers can get to and from work.

The new bus timetable can be found at https://www.gdc.govt.nz/gizzybus-timetable/