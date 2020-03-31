QLDC releases survey to understand demand on services by holiday home owners

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 11:09

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is asking holiday home owners spending lock down in the district to share information on how many people are staying at their property.

QLDC General Manager of Property and Infrastructure, Pete Hansby said the information would assist Council in understanding the demand placed on essential Council services while the country was in lock down.

"We want to make sure essential services such as waste collections, water supply and wastewater can continue to run efficiently. Understanding the demand can help us ensure appropriate resourcing and ongoing management," he said.

Holiday home owners are asked to head to QLDC’s Let’s Talk page at https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/demand-on-holiday-homes-alert-level-4/survey_tools/holiday-homes and fill out the survey, detailing whether their house is in use, how many people are staying currently, and the general location of the house.