QLDC announces temporary public toilet closures

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 11:18

Due to the community lockdown in place during the COVID-19 outbreak and corresponding national state of emergency, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has temporarily closed a variety of facilities in the district. This includes closing a number of public toilets.

The temporary closures are in line with central government’s recommendation to close as many public facilities as possible. This will result in a reduction of potential contact points for the community and fewer facilities that QLDC contractors need to clean, reducing their risk of infection.

In addition, there is an expectation from central government’s COVID-19 response that people will be exercising close to home and ideally within their own neighbourhood. It is therefore anticipated they will be using their own toilets and demand for public facilities will be lower than normal.

From Monday 29 March, the following public toilets will remain open:

Dinosaur Park Toilets WÄnaka Cardrona Hall Toilets Cardrona Lake Esplanade Reserve Toilet HÄwea Glenorchy Hall Toilet Glenorchy Lake Hayes Showground Reserve Toilets Frankton Hopkins Street Recreation Reserve Toilets Luggate Queenstown Gardens Toilets Queenstown McMurdo Park Toilets Albert Town Athol Street Toilets North Queenstown Frankton Domain Toilets North Frankton Ramshaw Lane Toilets Arrowtown Kingston Layby Toilets Kingston Kingston School House Reserve Toilets Kingston Kawarau Road Reserve Toilets Frankton

Any changes to the above list, or the status of any QLDC community facilities and venues, will be updated on the QLDC website.