Cancellation of NZCB Apprentice Challenge for 2020

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 12:45

In the context of the nationwide Covid-19 response, NZ Certified Builders regrets to advise that this year’s NZCB Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM, is cancelled.

This includes the regional competitions, which were to be held in 20 locations across the country in April, and the national final at the NZCB Annual Conference in June, which has also been cancelled for this year.

NZCB Chief Executive Grant Florence says a range of options were considered to postpone the events until later this year, however with the uncertainty the New Zealand public is facing at this time, cancelling these events is in the best interests of everyone involved.

"I would like to thank all those involved with the planning of these events, including our sponsors, member builders, the Industry Training Association (ITAB) Scholarship Trust, and of course the keen apprentices that had already signed-up to compete in their regions," he says.

The annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM, is an NZCB initiative designed to promote carpentry trade training and encourage apprentices across NZ by giving them the chance to win great prizes, and take home the title of top apprentice.

Details of the 2021 NZCB Apprentice Challenge and Annual Conference will be announced closer to the time.