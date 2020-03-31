Covid-19 household goods and services assistance number - Grey Council

|
Are you in need of support with any these essential items or services?
- Food shops - due to being classes as "high risk" (e.g. Over the age of 70, pre-existing health issues, symptoms of a cold or disabled)
- Ordering food or groceries online.
- Clothing or bedding for warmth for your home.
- Essential cooking or food storage appliances (Oven, fridge, freezer)
- Prescription medicine.
- Home heating (wood, coal, gas).
We can help, contact your local Civil Defence team West Coast wide on 03 900 9329. This number will operate 7 days a week from 7.00am to 7.00pm.
