Serious crash on SH 71 closes road - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Lineside Road overbridge (SH 71) between Kaiapoi and Rangiora is closed following a serious crash.
It happened between a car and a motorbike around 1pm.
Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
More information will be provided, including around injuries, when available.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice