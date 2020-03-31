Law Society seeks pro bono support for community law centres

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 13:13

All practising lawyers have been contacted by the New Zealand Law Society | Te Kāhui Ture o Aotearoa to ask those with expertise in some areas of law are willing to assist community law centres in their COVID-19 response.

The Law Society is working with the New Zealand Bar Association to provide a list of lawyers to community law centres.

Law Society Chief Executive Helen Morgan-Banda says expertise is particularly sought in the following areas:

Employment;

Family: shared care arrangements;

Immigration; and

Tenancy matters.

"If you have the relevant expertise and are willing and able, please fill out this expression of interest form provided by the NZ Bar Association. You will be asked to confirm your availability on the form," she says in an email from the Law Society to the legal profession.

"This information will then be provided to Community Law Centres for follow up."