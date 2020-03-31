Three new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hawke’s Bay

Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 15:36

The Ministry of Health today reported three new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay, taking the total for the region to 15.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said two new cases were Gladys Mary Care Home residents who were close contacts of a previously confirmed resident of the home.

"These residents are being well managed in the rest home with all the necessary infection, prevention and control measures in place."

Dr Eyre said the third confirmed case was still being investigated by public health. The person was doing well in self-isolation at home.

Covid-19 symptoms include a cough, high temperature, runny nose, sneezing or shortness of breath.

Dr Eyre said contract tracing work continued with teams working to identify anyone that may have come into contact with passengers or crew from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which docked in Napier on 15 March.

"Anyone who believes they were in close contact with Ruby Princess passenger or crew and have developed Covid-19 symptoms in the past fortnight are strongly advised to contact their GP so they could be assessed for referral to a Community-Based Assessment Centre for testing, said Dr Eyre.

People are also able to call Healthline’s free 24/7 dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453 for advice. Interpreters are available on request.

Today’s Ministry of Health national case updates can be found here: https://covid19.govt.nz/government-actions/covid-19-alert-level/