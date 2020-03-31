Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 - 16:00

Let’s look after each other during lockdown

We know this is going to be a testing time for many as we isolate in our homes.

"Please remember, you’re not stuck at home, you’re safe at home," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "Your job as a New Zealander is to save lives - and to do that you have to stay in your bubble and close to home."

Keeping the kids entertained over the school holidays is a challenge at the best of times, however our main focuses during Alert Level 4 for the Government is keeping everyone connected and entertained.

"Sticking in your bubble does not mean completely distancing yourself from your loved ones and friends, just physically. As a district, staying in touch virtually is very important for our health and wellbeing," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "People and businesses all around New Zealand have come up with creative ways to stay connected, healthy and entertained."

TVNZ is partnering with Les Mills to broadcast daily workout classes.

Zoom is a great app to stay connected with your loved ones and friends.

The Drift Yoga Studio Whangamata are supporting the community through providing free online yoga classes.

BodyWork Gym Whangamata are also providing free live homework outs such as spin bike classes.

F45 Training is a global fitness community specialising in high-intensity group workouts and are offering virtual memberships for those who want to stay active at home.

Click here for more.

Your emotional and mental wellbeing is also important. It is normal to feel stressed or lonely when self-isolating, but there are some things you can do to feel better. If you’re not sure what assistance may be available, or you don’t know who to contact for help, phone the Government Helpline on 0800 779 997 (8am-1am, 7 days a week). Click here for more information.

Managing with kids - especially for single parent families

The government’s recommendation when it comes to shopping for essential items (like groceries or prescriptions) during the lockdown is to have one person do the shopping per family.

Where shared custody arrangements are in place, the children may be able to move between their homes. When the kids are staying with another parent or guardian is the best time to get essential items for your household. You can find more guidelines on managing shared custody here.

If you need help to care for your children during the lockdown, you can use your existing networks (for example a neighbour, relative, friend or current carer/nanny who can come to your house, or provide childcare in their own home). This person and their household become an extension of your bubble.

This group must remain the same for the whole 4-week period.

The carer should not care for children from other households/families (other than their own) over the same period.

If a child or carer becomes unwell, they must stay at home.

If none of these options are possible, and you do need to bring your children shopping, please make sure you’re maintaining physical distance between your group and other people.

Supermarkets

For some people, online delivery is the only way they will be able to access essential food and groceries. If you or someone else in your household are physically able to go to the supermarket to get food (and are under 70 years old and do not have any chronic illnesses), please do this in person, so that the online deliveries can be reserved for those who rely on it as their only way to get food.

Public Spaces

Avoid driving out of your neighbourhood and keep exercise local by staying close to home.

Avoid swimming, surfing, hunting or tramping.

Avoid public spaces and don't touch surfaces others may have touched such as park benches or playgrounds.

The Department of Conservation facilities including tracks, and the Hauraki Rail Trail are closed and should not be used.

Public places where people usually congregate like Hot Water Beach are being referred to Police.

Update on Council services

Kerbside rubbish and recycling:

All rubbish and recycling must be bagged and placed in your recycling wheelie bin and will be collected FORTNIGHTLY. The fortnightly collection will occur on your normal recycling day in your normal recycling week. Click here for further details.

Thank you to everyone who has followed these changes. It appears a large majority of the public were aware of the changes, however if you are in touch with friends and family in our district, please let them know.

The last collection for this week will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 1 April, for Thames and Surrounds - 'Week 2'. View the schedule here.

If there’s no room in your wheelie bin, you can take it to one of our Refuse Transfer Stations drop off points during operating hours.

The drop off sites for your bagged day-to-day household rubbish only

Please try to minimise your rubbish at home

You can also help by washing and storing your recycling at home until you can dispose of it.

If you aren't one of our Council's solid waste customers on our collection routes, you will have to continue to dispose of your rubbish and recycling yourself. You can bag it and take it to one of our refuse transfer stations drop-off areas when next in town getting groceries.

Feedback still wanted on Annual Plan

We’ve had a few requests about whether a rates freeze would be possible, because of the effect COVID-19 is having on the economy.

The short answer is it is too soon to make a call on that as we’re still taking submissions on our draft Annual Plan.

It is however, important to know that nothing is locked in right now. We don’t yet know how COVID-19 will affect Council spending. Rates pay for essential services and the cost of delivering these over the last couple of years has increased more than was forecast.

The best thing to do if you’re concerned about a potential rates rise is to read our consultation document and supporting material available on our website at tcdc.govt.nz/annualplan2020 and provide us with feedback. Your submissions will factor into elected members’ decision making about rates and fees and charges in the Annual Plan.

The Annual Plan must be finalised and adopted by Council before the end of June.

Dogs:

Must be on lead at all times during lockdown.

Pets are part of our bubble and when we are exercising our dogs, we need maintain a two-metre distance from others. Please keep your dogs on leads, even in our off-leash areas during this time.

Public toilets:

There are only 23 public toilets open around the district due to decreased level of demand and to limit the transmission of COVID-19. Toilets that are closed will have closed signs on them and the full list of toilets open can be found here.

Building and Planning:

We’re still getting a steady level of applications coming in but we expect that might slow down.

Building and resource consents are still being processed and we’re still working to meet our statutory deadlines. Track applications online here.

All building inspections have ceased as until further notice. We're adapting to new ways of working and are open for business albeit in a different form. You can still contact us on the details given below.

A reminder that under Alert Level 4, only tradespeople undertaking work related to essential business or infrastructure are expected to be working outside of the self-isolation protocol. Information about essential business for the building and construction sector is now available on the government website - building.govt.nz.

Playgrounds, parks and reserves:

Our Council playgrounds are closed, and we’ve also closed off our drinking fountains and water sources to minimise the chance for contamination and spread of any germs.

Parks and reserves are not classified as essential services so will no longer be regularly mowed. However, there will be the occasional mowing at district airfield, sports fields and cemeteries.

Road works:

We will continue with any urgent road repairs and fixes, so please contact us if you notice any dangerous potholes on Council roads.

Some urgent grading work is being undertaken on Port Jackson Road this week. There will also be a contracting crew working through the Mercury Bay area completing stabilised maintenance patch sealing work that was paused prior to the lockdown. This will seal those areas providing a better long-term surface.

Water Restrictions:

We still have water restrictions in place; however, to assist with the COVID-19 response, these have been reduced and will be reassessed regularly. See tcdc.govt.nz/water for updates.

Libraries:

Our pools and District libraries are closed however members can access over 18,000 e-books and e-audiobooks, which can be borrowed online 24/7 - tcdc.govt.nz/libraries.

Under direction from the Government the wifi service at our libraries has been stopped to prevent people from gathering around these public spaces.

Contact us:

07 868 0200

customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz

tcdc.govt.nz

Facebook page

Email newsletters

Online payments

