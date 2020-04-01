Serious crash on State Highway 1 in Tokoroa

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 07:26

Emergency services are responding to a report of a serious crash along State Highway 1 in Tokoroa.

The two-vehicle crash between East Parkdale St and Main Road occurred around 6.05am.

One person has sustained serious injuries and taken to hospital.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.