Additional Clinical space to keep Oamaru’s ED COVID-19 free

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 11:38

The Oamaru hospital has been taking additional steps to maintain the Emergency Department (ED) a COVID-19 free zone for as long as possible. As of today, April 1st, a bright green tent, kindly supplied by St John, has been set up by the side door of ED.

The tent will provide appropriate clinical space for hospital staff to see people that show symptoms of COVID-19 or have other infectious conditions. It will be used to take swabs as well as the history of the patient in cases where this is clinically indicated. This will help streamline services as Oamaru Hospital expects to see more potential Covid-19 cases in coming days, especially since primary care testing is expected to increase with the announcements yesterday regarding testing rules.

If unwell, the public are directed to present themselves to the side door of ED. From there, staff will give further instructions whether to enter ED or the tent. The hospital does ask at this time for our community to help us by in the first place (unless it is an emergency), if you are feeling unwell, please call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 at anytime. There is a GP available at all times.

"The hospital has arranged security presence around the tent", said Chief Executive of Waitaki District Health Services Ruth Kibble. "It is crucial that no one enters the tent if they have not been explicitly instructed to do so."

Waitaki District Health Services would like to sincerely thank St John for the loan of this tent in this crucial time.