Kapiti Coast Mayor urges residents to get connected - council

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 11:39

KÄpiti Coast Mayor K Gurunathan is urging people to sign up to and follow the Council’s digital communication channels following the news that community papers won’t be delivered to peoples’ mailboxes during the lockdown period.

"We recognise that community papers play a big role in helping to keep our community up to date with what’s going on at our Council but we also have a range of other channels that people can follow or join to keep themselves informed throughout this lockdown period and beyond.

"The Council’s website has a page dedicated to COVID-19 related information which is updated regularly. You can also view the Council’s Facebook feed and news items on the website’s homepage.

"Our Emergency Operations Centre regularly posts updates and official COVID-19 information to the Council’s Facebook page, Instagram page and Antenno.

"Antenno has the added benefit of giving KÄpiti Coast residents the ability to raise requests for service directly from their mobile phones.

"We are acutely aware that for many people in our community our local papers are a lifeline. While we’re also engaging radio advertising to help deliver important information we’d like to ask those members of our online community to share official information with people in their bubble and neighbours who might not be online via the phone.

"Our daily lives have been disrupted in more ways than one. Having access to reliable and trusted official information and advice can help people feel that they are more in control so get connected, stay in your bubble, talk to your neighbours in safe ways and be kind to one another."

For up-to-date information about our Council’s response to COVID-19 and how this impacts our services and facilities visit:

- Website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/covid19

- Facebook: www.facebook.com/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil

- Instagram: https://instagram.com/kapiticoastdistrictcouncil