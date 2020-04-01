Unrivalled tourism development opportunity - Colliers

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 11:29

The former site of the SilverOaks Hotel Geyserland in Rotorua is for sale, offering an unrivalled development opportunity in one of New Zealand’s tourism and culture capitals.

Colliers International is marketing the site at 424 Fenton Street for sale by negotiation.

Broker Mark Rendell of Colliers in Rotorua is marketing the property with colleague Mathew Gibbard.

Rendell says the 5,237sq m freehold site is a uniquely Rotorua offering.

"The site is in a major tourist area and spectacular geothermal location.

"It’s adjacent to popular attraction Te Puia and overlooking the famous PÅhutu Geyser.

"The mighty Redwood Forest, a ‘mecca’ for mountain bikers, is also just around the corner."

The site is available for the first time in two decades, following forced closure of the property in 2017 due to subsidence risk caused by high ground temperatures.

The four-storey hotel building on the site was originally constructed by the Myer Family from Lion Breweries but has been undergoing demolition since 2019.

Gibbard would like to see the iconic site returned to its former glory.

"The former SilverOaks Hotel Geyserland was a popular destination, renowned for its stunning views over the city and geothermal park.

"It was also a great space for events and was home to the first commercial gym in Rotorua.

"The property remains one of the best sites in the region, providing the opportunity to create an unrivalled development in one of New Zealand’s key tourism destinations.

"The site’s location and zoning would make it ideal for an international tourism development."

Rotorua has long been an iconic tourist destination for both New Zealand travellers and international visitors. The region is known for its beautiful lakes, geothermal attractions and for being a cultural hub of New Zealand.

The city is located on the southern shores of Lake Rotorua, with the wider district including a substantial rural area and smaller lakeside communities.