Hotline for people with urgent household goods and service’s needs - council

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 12:22

Civil Defence West Coast are now providing a hotline for people with urgent household goods and service’s needs.

If someone has an urgent need for food or essential supplies, then they can call 03 900 9329. The number is operational 7 days a week between 7.00am to 7.00pm. This number also covers the whole of the West Coast.

People will then be directed to the appropriate service to provide assistance.

The support service is for people who do not have any other means of getting goods or services for example through friends, family or neighbours that can provide assistance. Remember, if people are able to help those in need, then please make sure you maintain 2-metre physical distance, wash your hands, and do not offer assistance if you are unwell.

People are allowed to go to the supermarket on their own, and it is okay to do this for someone else as you can drop the supplies at a doorstep or letterbox. (e.g. for an older person who can’t go out).

If people have an urgent need for accommodation, then they can call MBIE Temporary Accommodation Service on 0508 754 163. If financial assistance is required to use that accommodation, then New Zealanders can call MSD on 0800 559 009. Visitors are recommended to contact their local embassy or consulate.

Other important phone numbers include:

- Call the free government helpline 0800 779 997 or on 0800 22 66 57 (8am - 1am, 7 days a week).

- Call or text 1737 - free, anytime, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - to talk with a trained counsellor

- Call Healthline 0800 358 5453

- Call your local GP

- Or call 111 in an emergency

If you want more information about the COVID-19 response then go to Covid19.govt.nz

If you have concerns for other people struggling to follow the requirements of self-isolation, please let us know at nhccselfisolations@health.govt.nz.