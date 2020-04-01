Local open business directory for Waitaki - council

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 14:32

With the aim of providing Waitaki with comprehensive information in the current COVID-19 Level 4 situation, the Waitaki District Council has launched a ‘What’s open in Waitaki’ page. Intended to eventually be a full list of all local businesses that are staying open during Level 4, the page is part of the wider COVID-19 Waitaki Response page, which includes information on Council Services and facilities, support for people and businesses, and now also a directory of open businesses in Waitaki.

The current list includes businesses such as Medical Centres and Pharmacies, Vets, Food and Service Providers, Service Stations and Transport options.

Economic Development Manager for WDC Gerard Quinn wants to let Waitaki know that the current listing is just the start. "We are still working with local businesses to fill this list and encourage everyone who wants to be included to get in touch with us," he said. All open businesses in Waitaki who wish to be included on these lists are invited to register their details with Waitaki District Council by emailing wdced@waitaki.govt.nz . Please advise your location, contact details and a website link so people can check for any specific conditions.

Business owners are reminded that it is the business’s responsibility to ensure they are acting according to the law while staying open. If businesses are uncertain about whether or not they can continue to operate they are urged to contact MBIE by emailing essential@mbie.govt.nz or calling 0800 22 66 57 (9 am to 5 pm).