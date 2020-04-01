Serious crash involving cyclist on Cook Street, Central Auckland - NZ Police

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a cyclist in central Auckland.
A vehicle had collided with a cyclist on Cook Street.
One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.
The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and motorists are advised that the Cook Street motorway off-ramp is currently closed.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice