Share information across your networks

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 16:12

Phone a friend who isn’t online is the call from Civil Defence.

Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre controller David Simes says vulnerable people who are not online may be missing out on key information.

Many local newspapers have stopped publishing due to the new delivery restrictions for COVID-19 but information continues to be shared digitally, or via radio and tv stations.

Residents in Waipa, Otorohanga and Te Kuiti who can access latest information are being asked to share this with people who may not be set up or able to get information online otherwise.

"Some of our most vulnerable people may be missing out on key information such as how to get help or who to call for household goods or services," Simes said.

"With the close of local community newpapers, we’re asking people to please share the latest information with people you know may not be able to get it by otherwise."

Accurate information sharing is also key with Simes noting people who are keeping other informed to ensure that the information sharing is accurate.

"Civil defence messages are shared through local council social media pages and websites so we encourage you to follow their pages if you can."

"Before sharing, make sure you’ve verified the information first. Check out the www.covid19.govt.nz or www.health.govt.nz websites."

A Waikato Welfare Call Centre was set up yesterday for people to gain assistance with household goods and services. The number to phone is 0800 800 405.

Callers will go through a needs assessment and will be referred to the person’s local emergency operating centre who will be in touch to coordinate assistance.

People sharing information should abide by COVID-19 guidelines for physical distancing and are encouraged to phone to relay information where possible.