Contact tracing on Horizons Regional Council's passenger transport services

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 16:38

Horizons Regional Council transport manager Rhona Hewitt says Horizons is committed to stamping out COVID-19 in our communities.

"One action we can take is assisting our health services with contact tracing.

"During the COVID-19 lockdown, public transport will be focused on allowing essential workers to travel between their homes and workplaces; and to allow the public access to food and medical care for those who do not have access to private vehicles.

"Each time these people use the bus, it’s important that they record their trip details and contact information. This is so we can provide this information to the Ministry of Health if it is requested.

"Trip information can be provided to our friendly customer service team on Freephone 0508 800 800, or by filling in an online form which can be found via the COVID-19 webpage on Horizons’ website.

"Horizons has also made some changes to our usual bus service schedules. We recommend that people regularly check out Horizons’ bus notices page for the most up-to-date timetable information."