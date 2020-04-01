Essential road safety works south of Tatuanui underway from today

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 16:46

Essential safety works on a section of State Highway 27 south of Tatuanui got underway today and will continue on Thursday and Friday.

Watercutting removes excess bitumen and improves the skid resistance of the road surface.

This work may also be undertaken on State Highway 2 between Mangatarata and Ngatea and on State Highway 25 between Mangatarata and Waitakaruru.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Acting Waikato Systems Manager Rob Campbell says these essential works help ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

"Safely maintaining New Zealand’s state highway system is considered vital at this time in order to ensure critical functions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus can continue."

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h and Stop / Go traffic management will be in place, and there may be periods where traffic is held under a full stop in both directions while cutting works are undertaken next to the centreline.

Mr Campbell asks people to be patient and respectful to roadworkers, and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe.

"If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe. They are doing vital work and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.

"Only head out for essential supplies or services, otherwise, please stay safe, and stay home."

Mr Campbell also notes that while the Transport Agency does its best to provide up-to-date information, given the current operating environment under COVID-19 alert system Level 4 some road works may change at short notice, and people were encouraged to visit the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for real time information about their journeys.

