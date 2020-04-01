SH1 north of Taupo: essential works start tomorrow

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 16:46

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises essential works to complete road repair and resurfacing on State Highway 1 near Wairakei, north of Taupo, will re-start from tomorrow and are expected to take up to ten days to complete.

The works are located near Palmer Mill Road, north of the State Highway 1 and State Highway 5 intersection, and were partially completed prior to the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

Acting Waikato Transport Systems Manager Rob Campbell says these essential works will allow the Transport Agency’s contractors to complete work on what is currently an active work site to ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

"Safely maintaining New Zealand’s state highway system is considered vital at this time in order to ensure that critical functions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus can continue."

Temporary speed restrictions and Stop/Go traffic management will be in place and motorists should drive with care.

Later this week, temporary repair work is also expected to commence near the Lichfield Dairy Factory. A new surface will be applied to prolong the life of this section of the road until more permanent repairs will be undertaken after winter. The work should take no more than a few days.

Mr Campbell asks people to be patient and respectful to roadworkers, and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe.

"If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe. They are doing vital work and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.

"Only head out for essential supplies or services, otherwise, please stay safe, and stay home."

Mr Campbell also notes that while the Transport Agency does its best to provide up-to-date information, given the current operating environment under COVID-19 alert system Level 4 some road works may change at short notice, and people were encouraged to visit the Transport Agency’s Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for real time information about their journeys.

