Two vehicle crash in Te Pohue

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Berry Road, Te Pohue.
Police were notified of the crash, involving a car and truck, around 8pm.
Initial indications are one person has serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
