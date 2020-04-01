Tauranga Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 - 20:56

One Lotto player from Tauranga will be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $9 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto can check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

During the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

Our live draws can’t continue during the lockdown, so the Lotto, Powerball and Strike draw will be a computer generated draw, conducted under Audit New Zealand scrutiny.

To find out about the draws, claiming prizes and more, visit mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.

