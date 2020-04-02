Air New Zealand updates domestic network

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 09:39

Air New Zealand is adjusting its domestic network with New Zealand now at Alert Level 4.

The airline will operate a limited domestic schedule from 3 April to enable essential travel only and to keep air freight moving. Overall, domestic capacity will reduce by 95 percent from pre-COVID-19 levels.

The airline’s domestic schedule while the country is at Alert Level 4 is as follows -

Route / Services / Aircraft type

Auckland-Christchurch / 3x return services Mon-Fri ,1x return service Sat/Sun / A320

Auckland-Wellington / 1x return service Mon-Sun / A320

Wellington-Christchurch / 2x return services Mon-Fri, 1x return service Sat/Sun , Q300, ATR

Wellington-Nelson / 1x return service Mon-Fri / Q300

Christchurch-Dunedin / 1x return service Mon, 1x return service Fri / ATR

Air New Zealand Chief Revenue Officer Cam Wallace says the airline would usually fly more than 400 domestic flights daily prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Domestic travel is still an option but is extremely limited while New Zealand is at Alert Level 4 and we have updated our schedule to reflect this. In the coming weeks we will be operating a limited number of flights a day using our A320 jet aircraft, as well as our ATR and Q300 turboprop aircraft.

"Kiwis are respecting the Government’s essential travel only advice, however, we still ask customers to please check they qualify to travel under the essential services list before booking a ticket or going to the airport."

Air New Zealand has also established a process whereby the airline will operate ad hoc domestic charter flights at the request of the New Zealand Government. These flights can be undertaken to all domestic airports within New Zealand within a matter of hours.

The airline has set up a dedicated COVID-19 information hub on its website and customers are encouraged to consult this in the first instance.