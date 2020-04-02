Police acknowledge IPCA findings into arrest incident

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 10:22

Police acknowledge the findings of a report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) into an incident where an officer used excessive force following an arrest in Auckland City in 2018.

On 24th August, 2018, the Police officer was called to a disorder incident involving an intoxicated man.

The officer attempted to arrest the man when he was punched in the face.

After apprehending the offender, the officers transported the man back to the custody unit.

During the transportation process, the man was assaulted on more than one occasion by the first officer.

The incident was reported and Police immediately carried out an investigation into the incident, while the officer was also stood down.

The IPCA was also notified.

The officer was charged and pleaded guilty in court to two counts of common assault.

He received a discharge without conviction at sentencing in January this year.

The man, aged 43, was also the subject of an employment investigation following court proceedings however he resigned from Police before this was completed.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, says Police agree with the IPCA’s findings which found the officer used excessive force following the arrest.

"Police hold our staff to very high standards, as the public would rightly expect, and this former officer’s actions were very disappointing and not in line with the values of our organisation.

"The nature of Policing is unpredictable and everyday our staff are faced with difficult, and often volatile, situations.

"However I fully acknowledge that on this occasion the officer acted out of line and abused his position of authority.

It is never okay for our officers to act, or react, in a violent manner.

"I also want to reassure the public that any allegations involving inappropriate conduct of a Police officer will be thoroughly investigated and appropriately dealt with."

The IPCA report also found that Police were justified in arresting the disorderly man.