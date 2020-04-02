Daylight Saving ends Sunday

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 12:03

New Zealand Daylight Saving will end this Sunday, 5 April 2020, when 3.00am becomes 2.00am.

People may find it convenient to put their clocks back by one hour before going to bed on Saturday, 4 March.

As well as changing clocks, the end of Daylight Saving is a good opportunity to check household emergency plans, survival items and home smoke alarms.

Daylight Saving runs from the last Sunday in September to the first Sunday in April. This year Daylight Saving will begin again on 27 September.

Full background on Daylight Saving in New Zealand can be found on the New Zealand Government website.