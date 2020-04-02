Where do over 65s live? - Stats NZ

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 13:31

New Zealand’s older population is among those most at risk of severe illness from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

New Zealand’s 65-year-and-older population can now be viewed using Stats NZ's interactive 3D map New Zealand's population in 3D: Data from the 2018 Census re-imagined, along with maps for three other age groups.

What do the maps show?

Hexagonal towers represent the population in a specific area on each map, and there are options to focus on the specific details for four age groups.

The height of each hexagonal tower reflects the number of people in that area - the taller the tower, the more people in the age group being viewed. The shade of the tower reflects the percentage of the population in that area - the darker the shade, the higher the relative proportion that age group is of the total population in that area.

For example, the highest proportion of people aged 65 years and over live in areas such as Orewa, Thames, and Foxton Beach, in the North Island, and parts of Nelson and Mosgiel in the South Island

By zooming in on your own area of a map, you can see if there are more older people around you, by looking for the darkest, tallest towers for the 65+ years age group. Or use the search facility to key in your town or city and see how many young people live near you. The Population density tab shows the number of people per square kilometre across New Zealand.

Helping older New Zealanders

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 alert level 4, which means everyone should stay at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. If you are a vulnerable or high-risk person, including over 70 years old, please stay at home and ask someone to drop off anything you need.

See Unite against COVID-19: alert level 4: vulnerable people for more advice for those at higer risk to COVID-19.

Stay safe, stay home.