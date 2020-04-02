One person has died following a serious crash on Oxford Street

|
Police can now confirm one person has died following a crash on Oxford Street, Waimakariri.
Emergency services responded to the serious crash involving a cyclist.
Police were notified of the crash at 12:39 this afternoon.
Motorists are still asked to avoid the area if possible.
