Public feedback extended on Northern Pathway plans - NZTA

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 14:00

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is extending public engagement for an extra week on plans for the shared path to connect people walking and cycling between Westhaven and the North Shore.

People who want to give feedback on the new design will now have until 19 April, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

"We’re not having public meetings because of the COVID-19 lockdown so we’re asking people to give their feedback via the online survey or by email. We appreciate that people have a lot going on in their lives right now, but we’re also finding people want to talk to the project team and are asking for more information, so we want to allow more time for those conversations."

Mr Thackwray says it’s important that people use this opportunity to share their views on the project design.

"We know a lot of people want the shared path and just want us to get on and build it, but there’s a process we have to go through and these engagement opportunities are an essential part of it. It’s also important to keep momentum going on the project as infrastructure will play a critical role in the economic recovery of New Zealand after COVID-19."

This $360 million section of the Northern Pathway project has been allocated funding as part of the Government’s $6.8 billion investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme for infrastructure projects across the country. The Northern Pathway project has been identified as one of the first five projects which can begin construction. In all, the projects will create 800 to 1,000 direct new jobs in the civil construction industry within the next 12 months.

The walking and cycling link over the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be built as a continuous path at the same level as vehicles and will eventually connect all the way out to Albany, opening up the whole of the North Shore for people using active modes of transport. It will connect to widespread areas of the city’s cycle and walking network, extending to communities east and west on both sides of the bridge served by the Tamaki Drive cycle route and the North-Western Cycleway, all the way to Westgate.

Mr Thackwray says the route of the pathway is now set and the preferred designs for the connections at Westhaven, Princes Street, Sulphur Beach Road, Stafford Road and Onewa Road have been updated. The pathway now follows an existing coastal route from the Harbour Bridge, with a walking and cycling bridge crossing the motorway to Stafford Road Reserve in Northcote.

"This further stage of asking for feedback builds on the years of public discussion about this pathway that has fed into the designs so far and our engagement last year. This is an exciting part of the design process, because we’ve taken all the feedback we’ve had to date and looked at some different options along the route. Now we have a preferred design for the key pathway connections, and we want to share it with the local community and everyone who will use it."

"We are confident that our proposed design will create a pathway that will serve generations of Aucklanders and visitors for years to come. However, we still want to hear about any local issues, challenges and opportunities that we should consider."

We encourage people to review the information online on what will be Auckland’s transformational walking and cycling project or read our update brochure and provide feedback in the way that suits them best. The project team will be available to discuss queries through the Transport Agency’s project webpage or email.

The consenting/approval process will start from mid-2020. Subject to approvals, construction is expected to begin in early 2021 and take around two and a half years.

The Northern Pathway project, from the Auckland Harbour Bridge to Albany, is being delivered in stages. A business case is being prepared on the Akoranga to Constellation section and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020/early 2021. The Constellation to Albany section is in the construction phase as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project and is expected to be completed in mid-2022.

For more on the Northern Pathway project and the consultation process, go to

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/northern-pathway/ or email the project team at northernpathway@nzta.govt.nz