Waitaki Council Releases Masterplans for Otematata and Omarama

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 14:44

The Omarama and Otematata Masterplans have been a huge success, according to Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher. "The level of engagement from both communities has been fantastic, and I think we have two plans which will help these important Waitaki townships grow sustainably and in ways that will keep their essential character."

The engagement with the communities began back in 2018 with a series of visioning workshops held as part of the Long Term Plan process. Council then went back out to the communities of Omarama and Otematata in early 2019 and held some drop-in sessions as part of the District Plan Review process to find out what residents and property owners most valued about their towns and how they wanted to see them evolve in the future. In August/September 2019 three masterplan options were released for public consultation and workshops held in Omarama and Otematata to further drill down into what the community wanted for their towns and develop a preferred masterplan option for each. The Ahuriri Community Board have partnered alongside Council every step of the way and the communities in both Omarama and Otematata were fully engaged in the process.

"The masterplans are great starting point to increase community resilience and a way for the community to work together to implement the plan," said Ahuriri Community Board Chairperson Vicky Munro. "It will be important to see the evolving process over the coming years and implement the town processes as an on-going "to do list" that solves major issues like traffic control and town growth while keeping the lifestyle as we know it."

Mayor Kircher was enthusiastic about getting on with the next stages of development. "The plans are still conceptual at the moment, but there is a real opportunity at the moment to get the details developed. We are currently going through a lockdown phase due to Covid- 19, but this may give us time to progress some of the detailed planning on some of the public areas which will then be released for public feedback. I’m looking forward to seeing some really positive improvements to both Otematata and Omarama, yet still retaining the character that we all enjoy there."