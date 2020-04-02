COVID-19 update - South Waikato Council

Thursday, 2 April, 2020 - 15:24

We understand that people in our community may be concerned about local COVID-19 cases in the South Waikato. "The steady rate of increasing positive cases nationally can be distressing for all New Zealanders," said Mayor Jenny Shattock. "I urge everyone in the South Waikato to stay calm and be kind. We must do what our Government is asking. Staying home is the best way we can all help stop the spread of COVID-19. Staying home will save lives."

"We all have a part to play in breaking the transmission of this virus. There are some great tips on the covid19.govt.nz website about what you can do over this lockdown period, such as exercising and accessing essentials like food and medicine but please remember to stay local," added Mayor Shattock.

If you are out getting some fresh air in your neighbourhood, keeping a safe distance from others is important, but physical distancing doesn’t mean you can’t phone, skype, video call, message or stay connected with friends and whanau in other ways.

Mayor Shattock acknowledged the staff in emergency services, doctors, nurses, DHB, the many essential service providers, central and local government for their tremendous dedication to all New Zealanders, saying, "Your tireless work is extraordinary. You are all extraordinary."

"These are unusual times. Please be kind and patient to each other," she continued. "Stay in your bubble."

Mayor Shattock also reminds our community that the Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC) at the Tokoroa hospital is open daily from 8am to 3pm for testing. It is a drive through facility. Please contact Healthline 0800 358 5453 for more information on protocols. You can stay up to date with local information at www.southwaikato.govt.nz, by following Council on Facebook or by installing Council’s mobile app Antenno. For all the latest information on COVID-19 and the national response, go to covid19.govt.nz or follow the Ministry of Health on Facebook.