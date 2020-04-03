Online te reo Maori programmes takes off - Massey University

|
What started as an idea to help keep whÄnau connected and tamariki engaged and learning has really taken off since New Zealand went into COVID-19 lockdown. Thousands of people are now signing up and tuning in on Facebook to get a taste of te reo MÄori learning, community style.
From their home bubble, siblings Apirana, Te Ataakura and Te Aorere Pewhairangi came up with the idea of having talented teachers and experts connect to create a schedule of online live and video lessons tamariki could tune into. Kura MÅ NgÄ Mokopuna was launched on March 29 and, within 24 hours, it had attracted more than 3000 followers. The first videos have now reached more than 20,000 people.
Te Ataakura, who is a Te Reo MÄori lecturer at Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, School of MÄori Knowledge, and a former MÄori Television presenter, was stunned by the response.
"I had no idea this would blow up the way it has, but it’s fantastic to see people really want to ensure their children can still engage with te reo MÄori while in this period of lockdown."
MÄori experts jump in to lend a hand
Offers to help with the project have been flooding in and Apirana, who is a MÄori cultural advisor at Massey University, says they have been able to build a varied schedule of topics and presenters.
"We started out aiming at kohanga reo or pre-school level, but then we received requests from all levels of te reo MÄori learners. So now we have different sessions for the different levels and the videos range from waiata, tikanga, language, MÄori astronomy, sport, games and sustainable living."
So far presenters include te reo MÄori language champions, Scotty and Stacey Morrison, former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, MÄori astronomy expert Professor Rangi Matamua, along with a host of te reo MÄori experts and teachers within their fields. Kura MÅ NgÄ Mokopuna already has four weeks of sessions programmed at 11am and 2pm, Monday to Friday
The future looks strong for Te Ao MÄori
Massey University Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori Professor Meihana Durie, who is also a presenter, believes the initiative reflects the impact of te reo MÄori revitalisation efforts in recent decades.
"In such challenging times, the continuity of education in te reo for our young people is critical. Apirana, Te Ätaakura and Te Aorere and many of those leading this initiative understand that need and represent a new wave of te reo MÄori educators who not only have capacity in te reo, but also significant expertise across broadcasting and teaching.
"The ability to have brought together so many experts from such diverse areas of Te Ao MÄori is a sign that the future of MÄori education is in good hands."
