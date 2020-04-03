Online te reo Maori programmes takes off - Massey University

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 00:41

What started as an idea to help keep whÄnau connected and tamariki engaged and learning has really taken off since New Zealand went into COVID-19 lockdown. Thousands of people are now signing up and tuning in on Facebook to get a taste of te reo MÄori learning, community style.

From their home bubble, siblings Apirana, Te Ataakura and Te Aorere Pewhairangi came up with the idea of having talented teachers and experts connect to create a schedule of online live and video lessons tamariki could tune into. Kura MÅ NgÄ Mokopuna was launched on March 29 and, within 24 hours, it had attracted more than 3000 followers. The first videos have now reached more than 20,000 people.

Te Ataakura, who is a Te Reo MÄori lecturer at Massey University’s Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, School of MÄori Knowledge, and a former MÄori Television presenter, was stunned by the response.

"I had no idea this would blow up the way it has, but it’s fantastic to see people really want to ensure their children can still engage with te reo MÄori while in this period of lockdown."

MÄori experts jump in to lend a hand

Offers to help with the project have been flooding in and Apirana, who is a MÄori cultural advisor at Massey University, says they have been able to build a varied schedule of topics and presenters.

"We started out aiming at kohanga reo or pre-school level, but then we received requests from all levels of te reo MÄori learners. So now we have different sessions for the different levels and the videos range from waiata, tikanga, language, MÄori astronomy, sport, games and sustainable living."

So far presenters include te reo MÄori language champions, Scotty and Stacey Morrison, former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, MÄori astronomy expert Professor Rangi Matamua, along with a host of te reo MÄori experts and teachers within their fields. Kura MÅ NgÄ Mokopuna already has four weeks of sessions programmed at 11am and 2pm, Monday to Friday

The future looks strong for Te Ao MÄori

Massey University Deputy Vice-Chancellor MÄori Professor Meihana Durie, who is also a presenter, believes the initiative reflects the impact of te reo MÄori revitalisation efforts in recent decades.

"In such challenging times, the continuity of education in te reo for our young people is critical. Apirana, Te Ätaakura and Te Aorere and many of those leading this initiative understand that need and represent a new wave of te reo MÄori educators who not only have capacity in te reo, but also significant expertise across broadcasting and teaching.

"The ability to have brought together so many experts from such diverse areas of Te Ao MÄori is a sign that the future of MÄori education is in good hands."