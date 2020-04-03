Porirua City phone line set up for those most in need - council

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 08:37

Porirua people struggling to get essentials like food and medication because of COVID-19 can now call a new welfare support number and be put through to the Council for help, says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"If you’re on your own, are unwell or don’t have family or friends nearby to help, then please let us know. Council staff are working alongside community organisations so our people most in need have access to food, clothing, and other items to keep you healthy, safe and warm," says Mayor Baker.

From today, anyone needing urgent support can call the Covid-19 Helpline on 0800 141 967, and they’ll be directed through to Porirua where our contact centre staff will be ready to help.

"There will be local people helping other local people. Our contact centre staff know our city well and are best placed to help - we’re all in this together."

The new number is only for those in our community who don’t have a support network and it’s important it’s used with care.

"We’re in such a fast changing situation we want to support you as best we can. If you are getting stuck and don’t have anybody to help or can’t get help online, give us a call, we are here to help."

The helpline will be staffed between 7am and 7pm, seven days a week.

Mayor Baker says the best way to help those most in need in Porirua is by sticking to the rules.

"We all have a role to play in saving lives. Be calm. Be kind. Help stop the spread of COVID19."

To learn about support available through Government agencies go to www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997 (8am to 1am, seven days a week).

For health advice call Healthline free on 0800 611 116.