We don't mean to drone on but... - ARHT

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 10:05

Crew of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust are wanting to remind members of the public that while skies over New Zealand may be free of commercial activity during the Covid-19 lockdown, essential services such as theirs are still operational all hours of the day and night.

This comes on the back of concerns that both private and licensed operators of drones may not be operating within Level 4 lockdown regulations. These guidelines stipulate drones are to be flown within the boundaries of a private property and to heights of no more than 400 feet.

Acting CEO of ARHT, Michelle Boag, says that crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters are heartened to see that people in the Auckland and Coromandel communities are taking Covid-19 seriously.

"Our immediate concern however is that while we are taking every precaution available to us to protect our crew, patients and families from Covid-19, we are at the mercy of drone operators wanting to capture images of Greater Auckland, Coromandel and the Gulf communities during lockdown," Boag says.

"We can’t afford to put lives at risk with drones operating outside of the strict limits attached to the Level 4 lockdown."

Deputy Flight Operations Manager James Tayler recalls an incident on Sunday 21 st October in 2018 when the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter he was piloting had a near-miss with a drone after taking off to fly to a Northland car crash scene where several patients were waiting for treatment.

Tayler said the helicopter had climbed to 400 metres and was flying at a speed of about 230 kilometres per hour when crew saw a drone pass down its right-hand side about three to four metres away.

"We certainly don’t want a repeat of that," Tayler says, "At a time like this, an accident in the air is the last thing our community needs."