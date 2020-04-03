Big Easter weekend storm looking likely for NZ - WeatherWatch

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 12:05

Big Easter Weekend Storm looking likely for NZ (+5 Maps)

- VIDEO: A severe cyclone, a big high and a powerful Easter Weekend storm https://www.weatherwatch.co.nz/content/video-a-severe-cyclone-a-big-high-and-a-powerful-easter-weekend-storm/

One week from now New Zealand may be facing a significant Autumn storm bringing wintry and severe weather, says WeatherWatch.co.nz.

Computer modelling continues to paint an enormous area of low pressure that will even dwarf the size of Australia as it churns directly south of New Zealand over Easter Weekend. Likely over the entire long weekend.

For farmers, growers and those in essential services we wanted to give you the early heads up that Good Friday to Easter Monday may see winter weather conditions in parts of the South Island and squally showers with severe gales extending into the North Island. It’s too early to lock in specifics as computer models may change in the days ahead in some ways which impact regions here but wintry weather looks most likely in the South Island (Southland, Otago, Westland), windiest weather is nationwide and most showers will be in the south and west of both islands. Heaviest rain looks to be on the West Coast, especially the southern half of the Coast.

According to ECMWF air pressure near south eastern NZ may drop into the 960s hP, and latest IBM data - which you can view for free in "Detailed Data" at www.RuralWeather.co.nz - tracks barometric pressure hourly, they currently forecast Dunedin to get to 977hPa on Saturday.