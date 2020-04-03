Whanau meeting the needs of kaumatua in isolation - Heritage NZ

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 14:03

WhÄnau are working together to meet the needs of kuia and kaumÄtua in the Waihou area of the Hokianga impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mita Harris [NgÄpuhi] and his sister Doda are providing regular shopping runs and other support for three elders isolated at home to avoid being infected by the deadly virus.

At the request of whÄnau, the two kaimahi have committed to visiting and supporting their kuia and kaumÄtua with food drops at least once a week - though more often if required.

"We will be supplying food and rongoÄ [traditional medicine] to our kaumÄtua for the duration of the lockdown," says Mita, who is Director Kaiwhakahaere Tautiaki WÄhi Taonga for Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga based in Kerikeri.

"That’s only one aspect though. Some of our elders don’t necessarily understand the nature of the virus. Being available to talk with them really helps, either at the time we visit - at a distance of course - or on the phone during the week."

The regular visits provide a welcome connection with whÄnau and the outside world - which is just as important as the food they bring. Mita and Doda also provide assistance with paying bills.

"There are technical challenges for example - you can never assume that people are able to pay their bills on line," he says.

"A lot of our people grew up hearing about the impact the 1918 Influenza epidemic had on MÄori around the country - and some of these stories are starting to surface as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," he says.

"There is a certain amount of panic and a feeling of being overwhelmed with the current situation. That’s why it’s so important for us to be available to listen and chat," he says.

Protective measures are a priority with every visit, and both Mita and Doda are meticulous in their approach to distributing food.

"Because this is a high-risk age group we use gloves when we visit, we wash our hands very carefully, wear masks and even spray the plastic bits of the shopping with disinfectant spray. It may seem a bit over the top, but it’s absolutely necessary," he says.

Focusing on a few kaumÄtua and caring for them well was a strategic decision according to Mita.

"The fewer contacts we have the better. It also means we can focus our energies and resources on the elders who really need the help," he says.

"Assistance is mainly food - though in some cases we’ve also delivered some chicken feed to keep the animals going. We’ve also had some specific requests - like fish and chips from Åkaihau, coffee wherever possible and a $50 order for brisket and sausages, though the lockdown has taken some of these off the menu."

Providing support for older members of the whÄnau - and being able to provide some words of comfort and encouragement during this difficult time - keeps Mita and Doda going.

"Fear is a big factor for some of our older whÄnau dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, and it’s important to be able to provide some assistance - whether it’s food, a listening ear or being a link to the outside world," he says.