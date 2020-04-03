Waikato essential state highway works for coming week - NZTA

Friday, 3 April, 2020 - 17:49

Waikato essential state highway works for coming week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises contractors will be undertaking essential maintenance activities across the Waikato next week.

Acting Waikato Transport Systems Manager Rob Campbell says these essential works allow Waka Kotahi’s contractors to ensure the road remains safe for all road users.

"Safely maintaining New Zealand’s state highway system is considered vital at this time in order to ensure that critical functions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus can continue."

State Highway 1 Wairakei, Taupo

Work has resumed on a repair to a section of SH1 north of Wairakei that was put on hold when the shutdown started. The resurfacing will take place over the next week with the final layer of seal expected to be laid during Easter weekend.

Temporary traffic management will be in place for the duration of the work, including a 30km/h temporary speed limit. Stop/Go traffic management may be in place when work is happening on site.

For more information, please see the Traffic Bulletin issued earlier this week.

SH1 Lichfield and SH1 Desert Road

Short sections of SH1 near the Lichfield dairy factory in South Waikato and at the northern end of the Desert Road will be resealed next week. Each site should take approximately one day to complete.

There will be Stop/Go traffic management in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h during the resealing.

Both sites need to be resealed to ensure the road surface is in the best possible condition for the wet, cold winter months.

State Highways 1, 2, 5, 25 and 27

A watercutting crew will be working across the northern sections of SH2 and SH27 and the western section of SH25 during next week. Another crew will be working south on SH1 from the SH29 intersection and on to SH5 Napier Taupo Rd.

There will be Stop/Go traffic management in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h during the works.

Watercutting removes excess bitumen and ensures the road surface is safe ahead of winter.

State Highway 30 Maniaiti/Benneydale

Sealing work has been ongoing this week, with final sweeping and line marking due to happen Monday.

There will be Stop/Go traffic management in place with a temporary speed limit of 30km/h during the resealing.

This work ensures the road surface is in the best possible condition for winter.

Across the Waikato

Critical routine maintenance will continue to happen on state highways across the region next week. This might include road surfacing repairs, drainage and vegetation works, line marking, rumble strips and signage installation or replacement.

When these works are being carried out, the traffic management can range from Stop/Go to shoulder closures. These are essential to the safe operation and resilience of the transport system.

Some work may be carried out during Easter weekend, when roadworks are normally on hold due to holiday traffic.

Mr Campbell asks people to be patient and respectful to roadworkers and look out for their safety and wellbeing.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe.

"If you are using the roads during this period remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe. They are doing vital work and we all owe them a debt of gratitude.

"Only head out for essential supplies or services, otherwise, please stay safe, and stay home.

"If you must drive to access essential supplies or services please take care, drive to the conditions and obey the speed limits."

Mr Campbell also notes that while Waka Kotahi does its best to provide up-to-date information, given the current operating environment under the COVID-19 alert system Level 4 some road works may change at short notice, and people were encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi’s Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for real time information about their journeys.