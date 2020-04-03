Serious crash in Temple View

|
Police and ambulance have responded to a single-vehicle crash in Temple View this evening.
It happened around 6:20pm at the intersection of Collins Road and O'regan Road where the car went into a paddock.
The sole occupant of the vehicle suffered critical injuries and has been taken to Waikato Hospital by ambulance.
The road is not blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
