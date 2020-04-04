One in custody following crash in Christchurch

Saturday, 4 April, 2020 - 16:31

One person is in custody and facing driving charges following a single-car crash on Greers Road in Christchurch.

The crash occurred about 2:30pm.

The car was observed by officers driving dangerously, before hitting a power pole and a residential fence.

Police were several hundred metres behind the vehicle at the time and no pursuit was initiated.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle, which caught on fire following the crash.

Officers immediately went and pulled them from the vehicle.

Debris from the vehicle struck a nearby person who received minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Ambulance.

An occupant of the vehicle was also taken to hospital by Ambulance.

Police wish to thank members of the public who immediately provided assistance to Police, closing the road and advising of further hazards at the scene.

Greers Road in Bishopdale has been cordoned off while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.