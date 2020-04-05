Te Kuiti food bank 'well stocked'

Sunday, 5 April, 2020 - 14:53

Food parcels of all sizes are ready for distribution to individuals and families in Waitomo District who are struggling financially due to the effects of Covid-19.

As an approved food bank, Te Kuiti Food Bank has been endorsed by Western Waikato Emergency Operating Centre (WWEOC) and staff have been working closely with the EOC’s welfare team to identify those in need.

"The food bank is there to help. It is for everyone, especially those who have been asked not to work or who have been affected in anyway by the pandemic and lockdown," says Controller Andrew Loe.

"If you find yourself in any situation that prevents you from being able to provide enough food for your families please go through the correct channels and seek assistance from Te Kuiti Food Bank."

Mr Loe says over the last week several groups have been identified operating within Waitomo District including delivery of food parcels and health packs to Maniaiti/Benneydale.

"To limit exposure as much as possible, we urge everyone to use Te Kuiti Foodbank as it has set up a system that is compliant with the Ministry of Health and Civil Defence guidelines for COVID-19. It also has access to a constant supply of food and other essential items such as toiletry items."

The contact for Te Kuiti Foodbank is 021703008 or tkfoodbank@gmail.com

Stay kind, be considerate #manaakitanga