Mix of calls to support centre

Sunday, 5 April, 2020 - 16:45

A mix of calls has been coming into Emergency Management Southland’s (EMS) support centre, as Southlanders reach out for help during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Duty controller Simon Mapp said although the number of inquiries to the 0800 number, email address and website, has been relatively low, he expects it will increase as time goes by.

"Many people had themselves well set up for the initial couple of weeks but we expect pressures will mount as time goes by. Calls so far have included people needing assistance with groceries, appliance repairs and prescriptions."

Simon said due to type of emergency this is, it will affect people who may never have found themselves in the position of needing to ask for help before. It’s important that these people make use of the assistance that is available and don’t hesitate to contact the 0800 number

"We want to keep people safe and if that means vulnerable people are calling us to access help with getting groceries, then we really want them to do that rather than take the risk of going themselves."

The welfare team is working closely with existing community organisations, including foodbanks and volunteer services, who already have established networks.

"We’re seeing lots of great community initiatives to help out those who need it, including coloured pieces of paper in windows to indicate if people need assistance, and individuals and organisations checking in on our most vulnerable. It’s important that our whole community pulls together to support each other, which is what Southland always does. It’s just a little more complicated and takes more thought at this time as we observe the rules of physical distancing and no-contact deliveries."

Welfare staff have also been contacting essential services and community groups to check in and provide assistance as required.

Simon said anybody who needs urgent support with essential household goods or services should contact the centre in one of the following ways:

Phone: 0800 890 127

Email: covid19@cdsouthland.nz

Web: www.cdsouthland.nz

The 0800 number will be operated between 7am-7pm, 7 days a week.

People are encouraged to share this information with people who may not be online or see it elsewhere.

"We’re asking people to phone a friend and let them know about the help available if they need it," he said

The emergency coordination centre is operational, with strict protocols around physical distancing, and efforts to have staff work remotely where possible.