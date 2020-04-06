Napier's water restrictions lifted

Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 10:52

Council lifts city-wide water restrictions

Napier’s water restrictions were lifted on Sunday 5 April. The city’s water restrictions began back in November.

"With the warmer weather now behind us, residents are free to use their sprinklers and hoses without restrictions," says Napier City Council’s Director of Infrastructure Jon Kingsford.

"Thank you to everyone who complied with the restrictions over the summer. It helped ensure the city maintained an adequate supply of water during the hot weather. Fortunately we didn’t get to the point where we had to impose a total sprinkler and hose ban,"

"Every small action to conserve water makes a difference. Despite the restrictions now being lifted, I ask the community to continue to use water sensibly," says Jon.