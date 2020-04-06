Monday, 6 April, 2020 - 11:47

Almost 1 in 5 Mâori adults said they could speak Te reo Mâori, and a third said they could understand the language at least fairly well, Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ said today.

Over half of Mâori people had some Te reo Mâori speaking ability. This is similar to the proportion reported in Te Kupenga 2013.

The data on Te reo Mâori was collected in Te Kupenga 2018, Tatauranga Aotearoa Stats NZ’s survey of Mâori wellbeing, which was answered by almost 8,500 individuals of Mâori ethnicity or descent.

The proportion of those who could speak the language fairly well, well, or very well, varied by age group. Mâori people aged between 15-24 years and those over 55 appeared to be among the most likely to speak Te reo Mâori at least fairly well.

"The high proportions of younger people who are able to speak Te reo Mâori may reflect the emergence of Mâori immersion teaching and learning environments over the past few decades," wellbeing and housing statistics manager Dr Claire Bretherton said.

"Of Mâori people aged between 15 and 34 years who speak at least some Te reo Mâori, 45 percent said they learned it through Kôhanga reo, Kura Kaupapa Mâori, or Wharekura. This rose to 68 percent for those who speak Te reo Mâori fairly well or better."

Data on ways of learning Te reo Mâori was collected in Te Kupenga for the first time in 2018. This showed that the language was learned in a variety of ways across different age groups. For those who spoke more than a few words or phrases of Te reo Mâori, the most common method of learning it was by listening and speaking with relatives, friends, or neighbours not living with them (69 percent).

Younger generations of Te reo Mâori speakers (aged 15-34) were more likely than older speakers to have learned Te reo Mâori through language immersion environments, such as Kôhanga reo, Kura Kaupapa Mâori, or Wharekura. Of those who spoke more than a few words or phrases of Te reo Mâori, 42 percent of 15-24-year-olds and 47 percent of 25-34-year-olds said they learned Te reo Mâori this way. In addition, 65 percent of 15-24-year-olds and 62 percent of 25-34-year-olds said they learned through other primary, secondary, or Mâori boarding schools, compared with 21 percent of those aged 55 or over.

Speaking with whânau and friends and going to hui were important across all age groups. For older groups, however, language transmission through home and whânau environments was particularly important. Seventy-one percent of Mâori adults aged 55 and over who speak at least some Te reo Mâori said they learned this through listening and speaking to parents or other people living at home. This is significantly higher than for any other age group.

"This new information on the different ways Te reo Mâori is learned can now add to discussions around future strategies for revitalising the Mâori language," Dr Bretherton said.